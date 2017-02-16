Lawmakers want to require paid sick leave in Nevada

CARSON CITY — A bill mandating private employers provide workers with paid sick leave was introduced Thursday in the Nevada Senate.

At a minimum, employers would be required under Senate Bill 196 to provide paid sick leave earned at a rate of one hour per 30 hours worked. The time would be available after 90 days of employment.

Additionally, it says an employer can limit the use of paid sick leave to 24 hours per year and limit accrual to 48 hours per year.

The bill is sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, both of Las Vegas, as well as others. Paid sick leave is a legislative priority for the Democratic majority in both houses.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson of Henderson said he had not read the bill.

“My guess is that it’s just another burden on employers, which is ultimately going to cost jobs to the state,” Roberson said. “But I will wait to see the details of the bill.”

“It sounds to me … it’s yet another government mandate on small businesses and businesses generally, which will end up hurting Nevada workers.”

