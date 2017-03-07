Leaders of money committees push Nevada attorney general to attend budget meeting

CARSON CITY — The chairwomen of the Nevada Legislature’s two money committees have invited Attorney General Adam Laxalt to appear at his agency’s budget hearing set for Wednesday.

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton and Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, co-chairs of the Joint Senate Finance and Assembly Ways & Means committees, formally invited Laxalt in a news release sent Tuesday.

“Traditionally, constitutional officers appear in person to present their office’s budget to the legislature’s joint appropriations committee meetings out of respect for the Legislature’s constitutional oversight responsibilities,” the lawmakers said.

“We are pleased that the Treasurer, Controller, and Secretary of State have all appeared before the joint committee this session to explain and answer questions regarding their proposed budgets. We are hopeful that Attorney General Laxalt can find the time to do the same.”

Despite having numerous bills sponsored by his office come up for hearing, Laxalt has not appeared before any legislative committee so far during the 2017 Legislative Session.

Laxalt told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that he will not be at the hearing.

