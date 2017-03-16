LGBT veteran bill flies through Nevada Senate

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Senate gave unanimous approval Wednesday to a bill to help LGBT veterans, military personnel and their families.

Senate Bill 148 requires the director of Nevada Department of Veterans Service to conduct outreach and provide assistance to active military and veterans who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, as well as to their spouses and dependents.

Among other things, the department will assist LGBT veterans who apply for an upgrade to the character of their discharge from service, or apply for or appeal any denial of federal or state benefits for which they may be entitled.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Pat Spearman, D-Las Vegas, said the purpose is to assist LGBT veterans who were discharged before the military changed its policies to allow them to serve.

The bill now goes to the Assembly.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.