Marijuana money still being counted on for Nevada schools

Nevada public schools Superintendent Steve Canavero isn’t sure what will happen if the proposed tax money from recreational marijuana sales doesn’t come through.

Canavero, during a budget presentation Wednesday morning in a joint Senate committee on finance and Assembly committee on ways and means, said he was unaware of a plan B when asked about non-marijuana options.

Gov. Brian Sandoval’s proposed budget calls for $70 million in tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales to help fund education.

States that have legalized recreational marijuana can expect greater enforcement of the federal law, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said last week.

