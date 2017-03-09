Michele Fiore, Kelli Ross frontrunners in poll to win Las Vegas City Council race

A new poll shows former Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore leading a 10-way race to represent Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council.

Fiore was favored by 36 percent of the 202 likely voters polled, followed by Kelli Ross at 27 percent. Ross is aiming to replace her term-limited husband, Steve Ross, in representing the sprawling northwest ward for the next four years.

Clark County School District Trustee Chris Garvey drew 11 percent, while 10 percent of respondents said they would vote for someone besides one of the front runners.

The poll, done by Public Policy Polling from March 3 through March 5, was conducted by phone, and has a 6.9 percent margin of error.

If a candidate draws more than 50 percent of primary votes, they seal their victory in the April 4 primary. Otherwise, the two candidates with the most votes advance to a June 13 general election.

Fiore’s campaign manager Ryan Hamilton, said he expects Fiore will draw votes from a minimum of 75 percent of Republican voters.

City races are officially nonpartisan.

In the 2013 Las Vegas primary election, 15,371 voters, or about 10 percent of registered voters, cast ballots in all city races. In the 2015 city primary, the last time there was a mayor’s race, 37,639 voters cast ballots, according to Clark County Election Department data.

Fiore served two terms in the Nevada Assembly representing District 4, which overlaps with the city’s Ward 6. She ran for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District last year, but lost to Danny Tarkanian in the Republican primary.

Ross ran as a Democrat in state Senate District 18 but lost to Republican Scott Hammond. Ross has not held public office, but has said she’s been heavily involved in city issues during her husband’s 12 years on the council and that taking over would be a simple learning curve.

Ryan Alarid, Adam Christian, Matthew Consoli, Joel Jarvis, Allen Jordan, Reid Rasner and Thaddeus Ynigues round out the field vying for the Ward 6 seat.

