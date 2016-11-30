Minor party candidate files for recount of sample of Nevada presidential ballots

CARSON CITY — Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, an independent candidate for president who garnered less than 1 percent of the vote in Nevada, filed late Tuesday for a recount of a sample of the state’s presidential ballots.

De La Fuente identified 93 precincts to be recounted and paid $14,154.98 to the Secretary of State’s Office ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline to pay for the process.

In the November election, De La Fuente came in dead last in the presidential contest on the Nevada ballot, even trailing “None of these candidates.” He received just 2,552 votes, or 0.23 percent. Democratic contender Hillary Clinton won Nevada by 2 percentage points over Republican president-elect Donald Trump.

In a press release Tuesday, De La Fuente said he ran in the Democratic presidential primary, then ran in the general election in various states as an independent and as the nominee of both the Reform Party and the American Delta Party in “an effort to champion election reform.”

Under state law, the secretary of state’s office has five days to complete a recount of the 93 precincts requested — two each in Carson City, Douglas, Mineral and Nye counties and the rest in Clark County, the state’s population hub and home to 2 million people.

