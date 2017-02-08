Nevada AG throws support behind Supreme Court pick Gorsuch

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt on Wednesday threw his full support behind the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy.

Laxalt rolled out a petition on his personal website aimed at urging the Senate to confirm the Colorado federal appellate judge tapped by President Donald Trump “without delay.”

Laxalt also co-authored an opinion column with Nevada Solicitor General Lawrence Van Dyke published on Foxnews.com Wednesday titled “What Gorsuch understands about elected judges.”

Laxalt had been notably silent on nearly every move made by the Trump administration, but the Gorsuch nomination drew instant praise from the Nevada attorney general. He issued a press release praising the nomination just minutes after the announcement was made Jan. 31.

The Fox News piece lauded Gorsuch as unafraid to fight the federal government if he feels it has strayed from its given powers, citing Gorsuch rulings that have rebuked the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Labor.

“Neil Gorsuch has demonstrated that he would faithfully apply the law as written, not as he wishes it were written,” the column reads.

It concludes by praising Trump for nominating, and called on the Senate to “do it’s constitutional duty and confirm him.”

