CARSON CITY — Members of the Nevada Assembly got a history lesson Wednesday as part of a ceremonial floor session in the old chambers in the state Capitol.

In addition to passing Assembly Bill 92, making permanent the Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease, lawmakers heard the history of Nevada’s second speaker, James Banks, who came to Nevada via California and served in the Assembly in 1866.

Despite his service in the California Legislature and at the Nevada State Constitutional Convention in 1864 and in the Nevada Assembly in 1866, researchers have not found Banks; photograph to add to the collection of speakers in the Legislative Building.

Legislative staff member Michele Burke recounted Banks’ history, including him being hit with a cane by a fellow California lawmaker in an incident reported in a newspapeKatheriner. She said the effort to find a photo of the Banks, who resided in Humboldt County. He was killed in 1867 at age 39 by an unknown assailant while fishing near Camp Winfield Scott in Paradise Valley.

Speaker Jason Frierson, who presided over the session, asked that there be no incidents in the Nevada Assembly involving striking the speaker with a cane.

With no fancy electronics, the vote on the Alzheimer’s bill had to be done by a voice vote roll call to record all 42 members. The old Assembly chambers are located on the second floor of the Capitol across the grounds from the Legislative Building.

