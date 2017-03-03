Nevada Assembly panel OKs bill extending statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases

CARSON CITY — The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Friday passed a bill that would give child sexual abuse victims another decade to sue their perpetrators.

Assembly Bill 145 would extend the Nevada statute of limitations for victims to sue by another decade, from 10 years to 20 years. The clock on the statute of limitations would start after a victim turns 18 or discovers an injury was caused by the abuse, whichever comes later.

Supporters say the measure would help victims who often take years to realize that they were victimized as children and confront their abusers.

The measure passed unanimously and now goes to the full Assembly for a vote.

The bill is sponsored by Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner, R-Reno, and Speaker Pro Tem Irene Bustamante Adams, D-Las Vegas. Several other lawmakers signed on as co-sponsors.

