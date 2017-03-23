Nevada Assembly resolution supports national monument designations

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly on Thursday introduced a resolution of support for the national monument designations that Gold Butte and the Basin and Range areas have.

President Barack Obama declared both areas as national monuments. Gold Butte National Monument is about 300,000 acres in rural Clark County, an area with rock formations and Native American artifacts.

In July 2015, Obama established Basin and Range National Monument on 704,000 acres in remote Lincoln and Nye counties.

Undoing the designations would require an act of Congress.

Assembly Joint Resolution 13 cites reasons such as the need to preserve the state’s artifacts and heritage and the wildlife in the regions. The measure was sent to the Assembly Committee on Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining.

