Nevada Assembly welcomes return of Ellison after stint in hospital

CARSON CITY — Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson welcomed Assemblyman John Ellison back to the Nevada Legislature on Monday.

Ellison, R-Elko, was hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning last week while working to save his house from recent flooding that slammed Elko and other Northern Nevada communities.

“Very glad to see you back and see you doing well,” Frierson, D-Las Vegas, told Ellison on the Assembly floor. “We missed you.”

Ellison thanked his fellow lawmakers for the calls, letters, plants and flowers sent to his family, and praised the Red Cross and volunteers helping Elko recover from the flooding.

“It’s a trying time for all the people in Elko,” he said.

