Nevada assemblyman wants more regulation of tax preparers

CARSON CITY — Tax preparation services may face more state oversight, under a legislative proposal aimed at stopping predatory businesses.

Nevada Assembly Bill 324 would put tax preparation businesses under an existing statute that covers document preparation services.

“If we leave it the way it is now, we leave a completely unregulated segment of the business world that we don’t touch,” said the bill sponsor, Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas. “They do whatever they want.”

The bill was heard Thursday in the Assembly Judiciary Committee, which did not take action.

The measure targets businesses that prey on immigrants by offering to process tax documents or other legal records and passing themselves off as attorneys or legal experts. The measure also forbids a business from advertising as a legal assistant or paralegal unless they work under the direction of an attorney.

The bill would require tax preparers to pay a $50 application fee to the Nevada Secretary of State and a $25 annual renewal fee. They also would be required to have a bond, which Flores said would protect consumers.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.