Nevada assemblyman wants no expiration on gift cards

CARSON CITY — Assemblyman William McCurdy II on Tuesday introduced legislation to protect Nevada’s consumers by banning gift card expiration dates.

“Banning expiration dates on gift cards protects Nevadans from being cheated out of their hard-earned wages when giving or receiving these gifts,” said the Las Vegas Democrat.

Under current federal law, all gift cards are subject to an expiration date of at least five years. Assembly Bill 287 would completely ban expiration dates on gift cards sold in Nevada.

The bill was referred to the Assembly Judiciary Committee for a hearing.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.