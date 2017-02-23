Nevada Assemblywoman to change equal pay bill after hearing from constituents

CARSON CITY — A bill requiring employers to certify they pay men and women equally to receive public contracts was going back to the drawing board after the sponsor conceded problems during a committee hearing Thursday.

Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel, D-Henderson, said the intent of Assembly Bill 106 is to ensure companies awarded government contracts abide by laws requiring equal pay for equal work.

“Federal law requires it but often times it just doesn’t happen,” Spiegel told members of the Nevada Assembly Committee on Government Affairs.

She said while the concept has support, problems with the certification process, penalties and overall implementation were raised in discussions with business interests and government entities.

She said amendments are being contemplated that will “pretty much … change the entire bill.”

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.