Nevada bill proposal to ban dogs in bear hunting draws heated opposition

CARSON CITY — Opponents of the use of dogs and GPS technology to hunt black bears testified for a bill Thursday to ban the practice in Nevada.

The Assembly Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining Committee heard Assembly Bill 443, which would follow the lead of other Western states, including Washington, Oregon, California, Montana and Colorado, in banning the practice of using dogs to hunt bears so they can be treed and shot.

GPS and other technology has made the use of dogs even easier since the animals can be located without significant effort.

Advocates of the use of dogs charged that supporters of the bill are ill informed and are using it as a step toward eliminating bear hunting and ending the use of dogs in all hunting activities.

More than 30 Elko residents turned out to oppose the measure, although not all testified due to time constraints.

Elko resident Riley Manzonie said when California banned the use of dogs in bear hunts, the number of bear-human conflicts has skyrocketed. As a result, officials have to deal with problem bears at a cost to taxpayers.

Nevada has had a bear hunt since 2011. Dogs are allowed and there is no limit to the number that can be used. The only exception is that “hounding’ is not allowed in the Tahoe Basin.

Since bear hunting was permitted in 2011, 82 animals have been killed. Another 72 have been killed by vehicles. About 70 percent of the bears killed by hunting involved the use of dogs.

Several witnesses also testified in support of the measure.

Critics said the use of hounds with GPS tracking violates the ethics of hunting called fair chase.

Former Nevada Wildlife Commissioner and wildlife advocate Karen Layne testified for the bill, saying the Wildlife Commission failed to take any action on the issue.

The committee took no immediate action on the proposal.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.