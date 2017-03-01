Nevada bill would extend limitations for child sexual abuse victims to sue

CARSON CITY — Victims of child sexual abuse lined up to testify before lawmakers Wednesday, recounting crimes they endured decades ago.

Many would gain nothing from Assembly Bill 145, given the many years that have passed since they were victimized. But the bill would empower future victims, they said.

AB 145 would extend the Nevada statute of limitations for victims to sue by another decade, from 10 years to 20 years. Time starts applying toward the statute of limitations after a victim turns 18 years old or discovers an injury was caused by the abuse, whichever comes later. The bipartisan bill is sponsored by Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner, R-Reno, and Speaker Pro Tempore Irene Bustamante Adams, D-Las Vegas.

The sponsors were joined at an Assembly Judiciary Committee hearing by celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, who has represented victims in civil cases involving alleged sexual misconduct by prominent figures such as comedian Bill Cosby. She said the bill would empower child victims, who often need years to realize what happened to them.

“This means instead of having the courthouse door slammed in their face because it is too late to file a lawsuit, the door to justice will remain open,” Allred told lawmakers.

Kimberly Mull, a policy specialist for the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, told lawmakers: “I’m a survivor of child pornography.”

Years later, images from abuse she endured as a young girl remain online. Although there’s a statute of limitations for perpetrators, victims’ suffering doesn’t expire, she said.

“There is no statute of limitations on when trauma can come to the surface,” Mull, 31, said.

The bill also would extend to 20 years the statute of limitations for victims to sue if they appeared in pornographic material while younger than 16.

Victims recounted wide-reaching damages after the abuse: broken relationships and marriages; drug and alcohol abuse; therapy and medication costs.

Linda Kirkpatrick, 60, an Allred client, said she was sexually abused as a child. Kirkpatrick also has alleged that she was drugged and assaulted by Cosby at the age of 24 at the Las Vegas Hilton. Cosby, who has faced allegations from dozens of women and has a pending criminal case in Pennsylvania, has denied wrongdoing.

“I have had four failed marriages,” Kirkpatrick said. “My mother told me I was bad at picking men.”

Kirkpatrick added: “Give us a fighting chance because we the victims have a life sentence of the crime perpetrated against us. Where are our rights?”

If passed, the legislation would extend only the statute of limitations for cases in which the former 10-year statute of limitations hasn’t expired.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill.

The Legislature in 2015 passed a bill, sponsored by Bustamante Adams, that extends the statute of limitations for bringing forward criminal charges for rape from four years to 20 years.

