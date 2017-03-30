Nevada bill would require lawyers for minors during police interviews

CARSON CITY — Attorneys for juveniles may be getting busier.

Assembly Bill 341 would require an attorney to always be present when a juvenile is interviewed by a peace officer. Existing Nevada law informs juvenile suspects in criminal investigations that they have the right to an attorney.

The bill’s intent is to recognize science showing that juveniles’ brains are still developing and the right to an attorney — or waive that right — is something they’re not able to fully exercise, said the bill sponsor, Assemblyman James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas. The measure was heard Thursday in the Assembly Judiciary Committee, which did not take immediate action.

Chuck Callaway, who represents the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said he is concerned the bill would affect the ability of officers to talk to juveniles while responding to active crime scenes. He said the bill is too broad and does not differentiate between a youngster in minor trouble for the first time and a 17-year-old gang member who has committed a serious crime.

