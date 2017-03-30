Nevada helmet law could be a lifesaver for scooter, moped riders, researcher testifies

CARSON CITY — Moped and scooter riders would have to wear protective headgear under a bill heard Thursday by the Senate Transportation Committee.

Often, it’s not speed that kills when the small, two-wheeled vehicles are involved in a crash. Instead, it’s the traumatic head injuries suffered when riders are tossed off the bikes and slam their heads on the pavement.

“Scooter riders hit the curb,” said Erin Breen with the Traffic Research Center at UNLV. “They’re riding so close to the road and are ejected on to the sidewalk head first.”

From 2006-2010 there were 362 injuries and nine deaths due to scooter and moped crashes in Nevada, according to statistics from the Nevada Department of Transportation. In 2016, there were 15 moped deaths, up from six the previous year

Dr. Paul Chestovich, a UMC trauma surgeon, said when head injuries are bad, people die. When they are not as bad, it can be worse.

“Even minor head injuries can have a life-altering effect,” Chestovich said.

“Laws like this, they do save lives.”

National Emergency Room data shows that moped injuries increased from 2007 to 2015 and the majority of cases involved adult, white males over the age of 50. From 2006-2013, hospital charges at UMC related to scooter and moped crashes totaled more than $15 million. Additionally, 54 percent of victims lacked insurance, meaning taxpayers pick up the cost.

In some cases, people who have had their driver’s license revoked take up using scooters for transportation.

“Very often we have a misconception you can ride a scooter when your driver’s license has been suspended,” Breen said.

Critics of the bill, including the Libertarian Party, argued the measure amounts to government intrusion and infringes on personal choice.

But committee chairman, Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, countered mopeds and scooters are not required to carry insurance.

Nevada is one of 23 states that do not require moped riders to wear helmets.

No action was taken by the committee.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.