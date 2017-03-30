Nevada high school students get glimpse of life in the Legislature

CARSON CITY — High school students from around Nevada descended on the capital Thursday to learn about the legislative process.

Students from eight Clark County School District high schools, with help from the Clark County Black Caucus, experienced a day in the life of a legislator on the visit, which included observing floor sessions and attending a Senate education committee meeting.

About 30 students with the GEAR UP program from three Reno-area high schools visited the Legislative Building. The acronym stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, a federally funded grant designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in college.

Wayne Wedlow, a senior management analyst with Clark County and adviser for the Clark County student visit, said the 32 students will visit with Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday. A tour of the University of Nevada, Reno, is also on the itinerary since some of the students have been accepted there, he said.

There were some yawns among the group after an overnight bus ride to Carson City from Las Vegas, but the students appeared genuinely interested in the process.

“It’s an opportunity to better understand the legislative process in our state, but more importantly, it’s an opportunity for our students to find their voice and learn to advocate for themselves,” said Yvette Williams, chairwoman and founder of the black caucus. “It’s a skill they’ll use the rest of their lives.”

