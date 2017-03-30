Posted 

Nevada high school students get glimpse of life in the Legislature

Nevada high school students get glimpse of life in the Legislature

8274350_web1_leg-schools2-mar31-17201733014747193_8274350.jpg
Clark County students visiting the Legislature get oriented after an overnight bus ride to Carson City on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada high school students get glimpse of life in the Legislature

8274350_web1_leg-schools3-mar31-17201733014747515_8274350.jpg
Clark County high school student Kenya Finley takes a selfie with fellow students Malakai Prudent, right, and A'Tymn Hall and Assemblyman William McCurdy II at the Legislature on Thursday, March 30, 2017.(Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada high school students get glimpse of life in the Legislature

8274350_web1_leg-schools1-mar31-17201733014747713_8274350.jpg
Reno area students with the GEAR UP program visited the Legislature in Carson City on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By Sean Whaley
Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — High school students from around Nevada descended on the capital Thursday to learn about the legislative process.

Students from eight Clark County School District high schools, with help from the Clark County Black Caucus, experienced a day in the life of a legislator on the visit, which included observing floor sessions and attending a Senate education committee meeting.

About 30 students with the GEAR UP program from three Reno-area high schools visited the Legislative Building. The acronym stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, a federally funded grant designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in college.

Wayne Wedlow, a senior management analyst with Clark County and adviser for the Clark County student visit, said the 32 students will visit with Gov. Brian Sandoval on Friday. A tour of the University of Nevada, Reno, is also on the itinerary since some of the students have been accepted there, he said.

There were some yawns among the group after an overnight bus ride to Carson City from Las Vegas, but the students appeared genuinely interested in the process.

“It’s an opportunity to better understand the legislative process in our state, but more importantly, it’s an opportunity for our students to find their voice and learn to advocate for themselves,” said Yvette Williams, chairwoman and founder of the black caucus. “It’s a skill they’ll use the rest of their lives.”

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

 