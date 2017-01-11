Nevada lawmaker in favor of idea to remove McCarran statue from US Capitol

CARSON CITY — One Nevada state legislative leader said Wednesday he agrees that it is time to replace the statue of the former U.S. Sen. Patrick McCarran in the Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol because of his history of racism and anti-Semitism.

“Nevada is a diverse and welcoming state, and Senator McCarran’s legacy is a throwback to a bygone era that we do not need to relive,” Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford said in a statement. “I agree with our congressional delegation that there are better options to represent Nevada in the Statutory Hall.”

The comment came in response to a letter from the three Democratic members of the House sent Tuesday to Gov. Brian Sandoval and state legislative leaders asking them to take action to allow the removal of McCarran’s statue.

While he fought for workers’ rights and helped shape the country’s aviation industry, the former Nevada Democrat also left a legacy of racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism, said the letter sent Tuesday by Reps. Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen.

The Nevada Legislature and Sandoval would have to take several actions to replace the statue if they choose to do so.

The Legislature would first have to pass a resolution identifying McCarran’s statue for replacement, name the replacement for the statue and outline the new individual’s qualifications. Lawmakers would also have to establish a committee to select the sculptor and direct the method of obtaining the necessary funds to carry out the work for the new statue.

Sandoval would then have to submit a written request to the U.S. Architect of the Capitol with a description of where the McCarran statue would be displayed after it is transferred to Nevada. The request would be forwarded to the Joint Committee on the Library for final approval.

“it is time to retire the McCarran statue to Nevada and choose a better suited individual to represent us in National Statuary Hall,” the lawmakers said in their letter. “While we cannot and should not erase our past, we should strive to honor leaders and people who have emulated the American values of compassion, inclusion and diversity.”

McCarran, a Reno native who served in the Senate from 1933 until his death in 1954, had his statue added to the hall in 1960.

Each state is invited to place two statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection. Nevada added its second honoree in 2005 with a statue of 19th century Northern Paiute author and educator Sarah Winnemucca.

McCarran Statue Letter by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

