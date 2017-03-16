Nevada lawmakers pledge fierce resistance to Yucca Mountain revival

WASHINGTON — A $1.1 trillion budget blueprint by President Donald Trump that includes a revival of Yucca Mountain as a repository for nuclear waste was declared “dead on arrival” Thursday by Nevada’s two U.S. senators.

And Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, said opposition in the state to the proposal would be fierce.

“Any attempt to resurrect this ill-conceived project will be met with relentless opposition and maximum resources,” Sandoval said.

The president’s budget proposal includes spending hikes that could benefit Nevada veterans and military, but also includes sharp spending cuts that could impact research at UNLV.

Trump proposed $120 million to restart the licensing process to make Yucca Mountain the permanent storage of nuclear waste, and to initiate an interim storage program.

It was that proposal that brought howls of opposition from Nevada lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., called the presidential proposal dead in Congress, where lawmakers control the authorization and appropriations process.

“Members of both parties keep trying to revive this dead project via the budget and appropriations process, but I will continue to fight those efforts,” Heller said.

Cortez Masto said “Trump’s attempt to revive Yucca Mountain is naive and would be a colossal waste of taxpayer money.”

The two Nevada senators sent a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Mick Mulvaney, the Office of Management and Budget director, expressing their “vehement” opposition to the proposal.

Perry, in a statement, did not address the Yucca Mountain proposal, but said “our goal in the budget process is to properly align resources to the important missions of the Department.”

A DOE spokesperson said the budget blueprint represents the administration’s top-level funding amounts, with specific figures in the 2018 budget coming in May.

“The budget will then be sent to Congress for review and debate, at which time we will be able to provide more details,” the spokesperson said.

Three members of the Nevada congressional delegation, Reps. Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen, all Democrats who represent districts in Clark and Nye counties, voiced their opposition to the Yucca Mountain.

Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, a Democrat, and Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson, a Republican, also called the president’s proposal a dangerous risk for Nevadans.

“Unfortunately, the White House is completely ignoring the will and the safety of Nevadans,” Frierson said.

But the proposal was met with optimism by Dan Schinhofen, the Nye County Commission chairman. Yucca Mountain is located in Nye County, about 90 miles north of Las Vegas.

“Nye County couldn’t be more pleased,” Schinhofen said. “We have advocated for the rule of law and national security for 30-plus years.”

The 1982 Nuclear Waste Policy Act called for the federal government to provide a permanent repository for nuclear wastes generated by non-military reactors nationwide. Yucca Mountain was designated as the site for storage.

There is about 77,000 metric tons of nuclear waste being temporarily stored at various facilities.

President Barack Obama, at the behest of then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., withdrew funding for the licensing process, which effectively killed construction and development at the site.

