Posted 

Nevada leaders want Sen. Heller to explain how key parts of ACA will be replaced if measure is repealed

Nevada leaders want Sen. Heller to explain how key parts of ACA will be replaced if measure is repealed

web1_heller-apr02_web_7753793.jpgBuy Photo
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller fields questions after a closed-door meeting with veterans and officials in Las Vegas on April 1, 2015. Heller discussed issues about veterans issues, the proposed UNLV medical school and Yucca Mountain. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal filie) Follow Jeff Scheid on Twitter @jlscheid

Nevada leaders want Sen. Heller to explain how key parts of ACA will be replaced if measure is repealed

web1_progressive-state_011315sm_003_7753793.jpg
Former Assemblyman Jason Frierson, D-las Vegas, delivers a &quot;state of the state&quot; address at a meeting of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada leaders want Sen. Heller to explain how key parts of ACA will be replaced if measure is repealed

web1_progressive-state_011315sm_001_7753793.jpg
Former Assemblyman Jason Frierson, D-las Vegas, delivers a &quot;state of the state&quot; address at a meeting of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada leaders want Sen. Heller to explain how key parts of ACA will be replaced if measure is repealed

web1_specialsessionoct1115_7753793.jpg
Nevada Senate Minority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, speaks on the Senate floor in support of a proposal to help fund a football stadium and convention center improvements in Las Vegas during a special session at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. The Senate approved the measure. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada leaders want Sen. Heller to explain how key parts of ACA will be replaced if measure is repealed

web1_ccsdbreakupplans-jul02-16_070116jo_008_7753793.jpg
State Sen. Aaron Ford speaks during a legislative committee meeting to discuss reorganization plans for the Clark County School District at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, July 1, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada leaders want Sen. Heller to explain how key parts of ACA will be replaced if measure is repealed

web1_romneyspeaks_100816rb_024_7753793.jpg
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks to a crowd at a campaign rally outside the Summerlin campaign headquarters of U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Nevada leaders want Sen. Heller to explain how key parts of ACA will be replaced if measure is repealed

web1_hellerluncheon_081816jo_007_7753793.jpg
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks to business leaders during a luncheon hosted by the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By SANDRA CHEREB
REVIEW-JOURNAL CAPITAL BUREAU

CARSON CITY — The top two Democrats in the Nevada Legislature are calling on U.S. Sen. Dean Heller to explain how Republicans in Congress will replace key provisions of the Affordable Care Act if they repeal it.

State Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker-Designate Jason Frierson, both of Las Vegas, sent a letter Tuesday posing five questions to Nevada’s senior senator in Congress.

Among other things, the state leaders asked what steps will be taken to ensure people who purchased coverage through the state exchange and those who receive federal tax credits will still be able to buy affordable insurance.

Additionally, they ask what will be done to ensure more than 217,000 Nevadans receiving coverage under expanded Medicaid eligibility will remain covered; guarantees for women’s health care; and continued mandates to cover people with pre-existing conditions and allow parents to keep children on their policies until age 26.

“We hope you will use your position as Nevada’s senior United State Senator and a member of the majority party to protect the thousands of Nevada families who are now at risk of losing their health insurance,” the state lawmakers wrote.

“We also hope you will take steps to ensure that our state does not bear any unfair and unnecessary costs of caring for people who stand to lose that coverage in the near future.”

The letter follows a report released last week by an independent think tank, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which said if the law is repealed 370,000 Nevadans would lose health insurance by 2019, and the number of uninsured in Nevada would jump to more than 760,000.

Heller has said he anticipates any GOP plan to replace President Barack Obama’s signature health care law would cover just as many people in the immediate future.

“I would anticipate nobody’s going to lose their health care for the next two or three years until the replacement is put in place,” Heller said as recently reported by Bloomberg. “I think that’s pretty fair.”

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

 