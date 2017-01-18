Nevada legislative audit details problems with Las Vegas foster care agency

CARSON CITY — A review of a privately operated foster care agency in Las Vegas released to state lawmakers on Wednesday found that the business needs to make “substantial improvements” to ensure the safety of children in its care.

The review of ART Homes by legislative auditors identified concerns with its administration of medications, treatment plans and personnel records, among other issues. The report was reviewed by the Legislative Commission’s Audit Subcommittee.

Nevada law requires the review of government and private facilities for children, including correction and detention facilities, child welfare facilities and group homes.

Auditors reviewed four facilities in the latest report of 56 facilities statewide. The others examined were the Caliente Youth Center, the Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

The review of the other three facilities found “reasonable assurances” that they adequately protect the health, safety and welfare of the children they serve.

But on an unannounced site visit, auditors found a filing cabinet at ART Homes office that was filled with expired and unexpired psychotropic medications. All nine treatment plans reviewed were incomplete. A number of other issues were identified.

ART Homes did not respond to the survey of its facilities, but it reported having a maximum capacity of 22 youths in a 2015 review. No population information was provided in 2015, however.

