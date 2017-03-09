Nevada legislators debate law that would ban cellphone use by teen drivers

CARSON CITY — Lawmakers on Thursday questioned whether a bill to prohibit teen drivers from using cellphones behind the wheel would spur them to hide distracted driving habits.

Senate Bill 216, sponsored by state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, would make it a misdemeanor for drivers under 18 to use a cellphone, even if it is “hands free.”

Fines would double, to $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second, and $500 for subsequent violations.

Nevada passed a law in 2011 making it illegal for any driver to text and drive, or use a cellphone while driving unless it is hands free.

“It is startling how many teenage drivers fail to comply,” Woodhouse told members of the Senate Committee on Transportation.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 37 states and the District of Columbia ban all cellphone use for teen drivers.

Erin Breen, coordinator at the Traffic Safety Coalition at UNLV, said the number of fatal crashes involving distracted drivers under 20 years old rose from a low of 23 in 2010 to 39 in 2015.

“Distracted driving is a major contributor to these crashes and we know cellphone use has a lot to do with it,” Breen said.

But State Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, questioned whether such a law would be “encouraging them to do what they do best … hide it.”

“Teenagers are crafty,” he said.

He also questioned whether increased fines would be a detriment.

“For some of these kids, $100 is chump change,” Hammond said.

Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, suggested parents might become more involved if insurance rates jumped for teen cellphone violations.

Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-Las Vegas, and others also raised concerns that youthful-looking drivers could be pulled over more frequently.

“I just don’t want to burden these kids with constantly being pulled over,” Atkinson said.

The committee took no action on the bill.

