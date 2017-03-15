Nevada Legislature honors military and veterans at state Capitol

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval and state lawmakers took time Wednesday to honor the service of Nevada’s military and veterans in a ceremony on the Capitol grounds.

During the ceremony for Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature, held in front of the Veterans Memorial just east of the Capitol, Sandoval also signed three bills into law benefiting service members.

Assembly Bill 24 waives tuition at the Nevada System of Higher Education for specified categories of military personnel.

Sandoval also signed Senate Bill 58, which revises the composition of the Interagency Council on Veterans Affairs, and Senate Bill 70, which expands the ability of the Department of Veterans Services to take possession off unclaimed property that has military and historical value.

“We take care of our own and our military families deserve nothing less,” Sandoval said in his remarks.

Also speaking at the event, which drew more than 100 active duty military and veterans and their families and supporters, were Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson.

Ford said the best way to honor the service of the military and veterans is to reach out to those who are different and who have opposing views.

“To do so shows our devotion to the Armed Forces, which has given so much,” he said.

Frierson promised to always listen and be accessible to the military and veterans as a member of the Legislature.

The event also honored South Lake Tahoe resident John Louritt, who served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War.

Veterans and military personnel spent much of the day attending legislative hearings, and were invited to enjoy a lunch on the Legislative Mall.

