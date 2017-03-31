Nevada Legislature mulling several bills that could affect rideshare companies

CARSON CITY – Four bills in the Legislature would affect Uber and Lyft, which gained a foothold in Nevada in 2015 and now are formidable competitors to taxi companies.

The companies and their drivers not only face potential changes to their registration and insurance requirements, but they also may end up being regulated by the Nevada Taxicab Authority.

For Uber and Lyft, the good news is that a bill quickly died this week that would have forced the companies to make passengers wait at least 15 minutes for their rides. News of the bill’s death emerged on social media, as sponsor Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, tweeted Wednesday that the bill is dead.

Here is a look at bills:

Senate Bill 226: This measure would require transportation network companies to verify the state business registration of each driver before contracting with that driver. Drivers applying for contracts with transportation network companies would need to list their state business registration number.

Senate Bill 279: This bill has similar requirements as SB226, with some additional measures. Drivers would need to have a decal issued by the Nevada Transportation Authority on their vehicle’s front and rear bumpers. Transportation network companies would need to provide of a list of their drivers to be posted on the Nevada Transportation Authority’s website. It also would be easier for the state to fine transportation network companies for violating state laws and regulations. The bill would eliminate the requirement that the authority must determine a violation is “willfull and endangers public safety” before imposing a fine.

INSURANCE AND OVERSIGHT

Assembly Bill 445: This prohibits insurance companies from raising rates or canceling vehicle insurance because drivers use their vehicles for transportation network companies. The bill also requires ridesharing companies to provide insurance coverage for the medical costs of a passenger or driver injured in a crash. The bill also gives a driver one year to get a state business registration.

Assembly Bill 487: This allows the Nevada Transportation Authority, which regulates transportation network companies, to enter into an agreement with the Nevada Taxicab Authority that allows jurisdiction over the companies and their drivers.

INDUSTRY REACTIONS

Chelsea Harrison, senior policy communications manager for Lyft, expressed concerns about changing the regulatory oversight to the Taxi Authority.

“The NTA went through a deliberate, thorough rule making process for the ridesharing industry,” she said. “The current framework is working — for passengers, drivers and the state. Making unnecessary changes in an attempt to squash competition only penalizes Nevadans who are benefiting from Lyft’s convenient, reliable rides.

Taylor Patterson, a representative for Uber, said the company also opposes giving the Taxicab Authority jurisdiction over transportation network companies.

Patterson said Uber is closely working with lawmakers on SB226 and AB445.

Harrison said Lyft drivers already are informed of business license requirements and how to obtain them.

”Instead of singling out one industry with additional regulations, we are eager to work with legislative leaders on policies that help expand economic opportunity and consumer choice for all Nevadans,” she said.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661.