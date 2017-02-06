Posted 

Nevada Legislature ready to kick off 2017 session

Hundreds of pre-filed bills are ready to be introduced when the 79th session of the Nevada Legislature convenes Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State Sen. Mark Manendo, right, D-Las Vegas, organizes his legislative office with the help of his assistant, Ciria Sosa, Friday, Feb. 3 in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Claire Clift, left, secretary of the Nevada Senate, goes over preparations for the 2017 Legislature with front desk staffers Gena Plummer, center and Terry Harmon on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By SANDRA CHEREB
REVIEW-JOURNAL CAPITAL BUREAU

CARSON CITY — The 79th session of the Nevada Legislature convenes Monday, setting off a four-month lawmaking marathon that ends at the stroke of midnight June 5.

It will be a historic day in the Nevada Assembly, when Jason Frierson, a Las Vegas Democrat, is sworn in as the first African American speaker of the lower house. The Assembly convenes at 11 a.m. Democrats have a 27-15 majority.

Over in the Senate, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison is scheduled to gavel the chamber to order at noon. The lieutenant governor serves as president of the Senate and presides over floor sessions but does not vote unless there is a tie. Sen. Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, will carry the Democratic agenda as majority leader.

Democrats hold an 11-9-1 majority in the Senate. Sen. Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, will lead the GOP caucus as minority leader. Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, left the Republican Party in November and will be the first non-partisan member of the Legislature in a half-century.

There will be pomp and ceremony as legislators are sworn in before hunkering down to business. Their first legislative action will be to pass Senate Bill 1, appropriating $15 million to fund the session.

About 200 bills have been pre-filed, and many will be introduced in their respective houses, giving committees plenty of issues to tackle out of the starting block.

All committee hearings are video-linked to meeting rooms in the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, where Southern Nevadans can provide testimony. The hearings are also broadcast via the Legislature’s website: https://www.leg.state.nv.us/Session/79th2017. Click on “view scheduled meetings” in the upper right corner.

The session also draws demonstrations and rallies throughout the process, as groups gather to show support or protest measures being debated by lawmakers.

The first one scheduled Monday targets proposed legislation enabling the state engineer to restrict domestic wells in over-appropriated water basins.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

DATES TO REMEMBER

Nevada lawmakers meet in regular session in odd-numbered years. Under the state Constitution, regular sessions commence on the first Monday in February and are restricted to 120 days. The 2017 session ends at midnight June 5.

There are deadlines that must be met along the way. The pace picks up in mid-April, when legislation, unless it is exempt, must pass the committee in the house it was introduced or else it dies. About a week later, the legislation must clear the house of origin or meet the same fate.

On May 1, the Economic Forum, an independent panel of fiscal experts, meets to make its final general fund revenue projections for the two-year budget cycle that begins July 1. The forum's forecast must be used to balance the budget, and any additional spending authorized by lawmakers must be accompanied by new revenue.

The forum's projections clear the way for Assembly and Senate money committees to begin resolving budget differences and closing individual budget accounts.

Bills must pass committees in the second house by mid-May, and the full second house about seven days later, to stay alive. It's not unusual, though, for bills once left for dead to be resurreced in the waning days or hours of a session, when rules are suspended and bills can speed through the process in the matter of hours — or even minutes.

Final budget and authorization bills are introduced in the final week to ensure passage by the June 5 deadline.

FOLLOW THE MONEY

While the legislative session may last four months, legislators only get a salary for 60 days, per the state Constitution.

The salary amount is adjusted based on any raises given to state employees, who received slight bumps over the last two years.

Not all lawmakers will see higher paychecks this session. Another law forbids elected officials from receiving pay raises mid-term — meaning only those elected in November are entitled to an increase.

Those elected in November will receive $150.71 per day for the first 60 days, or $9,042.60 for the session. Senate members who were not up for re-election last year get the old rate of $146.29 per day, or $8,777.40 for the session.

Besides salary, legislators also receive a daily per diem of $142 per day for the session's duration to cover such things as meals and lodging.

Each is also entitled to supplmental travel allowance of up to $10,000 that can be used for moving expenses or furniture rental; actual expenses for traveling to and from Carson City or elsewhere within the state on legislative business; or housing if they live more than 50 miles from the state capital.

 