Nevada makes progress testing backlog of rape kits

CARSON CITY — Nevada continues to make progress on testing a backlog of rape kits from Southern Nevada, with 2,456 sent for analysis and 984 of those completed, lawmakers were told Monday.

Of that total, which is current through Friday, 213 have had DNA profiles entered into a database, resulting in 58 matches. Of those 58 matches, 11 arrest warrants have been issued and eight arrests have been made, said Wes Duncan, first assistant attorney general.

Duncan updated the progress on testing the kits to a joint meeting of the Assembly Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees.

There were 6,473 untested kits from Southern Nevada, some dating back decades.

Northern Nevada has 1,179 total kits in its backlog, and 259 have been sent for testing.

Duncan said the Southern Nevada backlog, which involves only inactive cases, is expected to be completed by December of 2018.

It costs about $675 to test each kit.

