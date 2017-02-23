Nevada Republicans bicker in audit committee

CARSON CITY — Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz, a member of Executive Branch Audit Committee, asked on Wednesday for an audit of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The office played a role in luring large employers like electric car maker Faraday Future and Tesla to Nevada, using tools like incentives and tax abatements. Schwartz has previously voiced vocal criticism of Faraday Future and questioned its financial backing.

Schwartz was granted the audit, but Gov. Brian Sandoval scolded his fellow Republican.

“Mr. Treasurer, there’s a difference between an audit and an agenda,” Sandoval said, stressing he is fine with an audit of GOED. “And this committee is not a vehicle for an agenda. It is a vehicle for an audit.”

Sandoval said GOED is a transparent organization, with audits and information provided to the public and lawmakers.

“There’s no agenda,” Schwartz said, adding that it’s “just an attempt to understand the processes.”

Potential audit topics including looking at incentives and rebates and how GOED picks projects.

