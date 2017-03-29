Nevada Senate approves mandate to teach organ donation

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate unanimously approved a bill Wednesday requiring pupils be taught about organ and tissue donation in health classes.

The state Board of Education is tasked under Senate Bill 112 to establish a course of instruction. Topics would include how to register as an organ donor, societal and individual benefits of organ and tissue donation; and general facts about donations.

The bill is sponsored by Sens. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, and Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno.

“This is a bill that will result in someone’s life being saved,” Kieckhefer said before the vote.

It now moves to the Assembly.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.