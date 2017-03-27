Nevada Senate bill would allow state workers to unionize

CARSON CITY — State workers would be entitled to collective bargaining under a bill introduced Monday in the Nevada Senate.

Senate Bill 486 was among dozens of bills read into the record and referred for hearings as lawmakers faced a deadline for committee introductions.

Under existing law, state workers are barred from collective bargaining.

SB486 establishes bargaining units for various occupational groups including labor and maintenance, administrative and clerical, technical, professional, peace officers and firefighters.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Government Affairs.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.