Nevada Senate education committee moves several bills during busy hearing

Nine bills were moved forward by the Nevada Senate education committee Thursday, heading either to the chamber’s floor or the finance committee for further discussion.

The proposals requiring cameras in certain special education classrooms, creating a grant program to establish schools gardens and mandating an audit of the tests Nevada students take each year were among the measures.

The bills were met with unanimous approval.

The following bills were approved by the committee:

Senate Bill 49, which revises funding provisions for special education students;

Senate Bill 132, which requires individual graduation plans for high school students who are off-track;

Senate Bill 167, which creates a grant program for gardens in schools;

Senate Bill 224, which requires cameras in nonverbal special education classrooms;

Senate Bill 241, which creates STEM and STEAM seas to go on high school diplomas;

Senate Bill 242, which revises provisions related to the state’s college savings program plan;

Senate Bill 247, which lowers the days districts need to provide the public before changing policies;

Senate Bill 303, which requires the state Department of Education perform an audit of tests;

Senate Bill 457, which provides college credit for military education, training and experience.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.