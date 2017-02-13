Nevada Senate lets die 5 vetoed bills from 2015 session

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate on Monday agreed to let die five bills vetoed by Gov. Brian Sandoval in 2015.

No override votes were taken on the measures and they were moved to the secretary’s desk. The Senate on voice votes agreed “no further consideration” of the bills would be taken.

Democrats control the majority in the Senate by an 11-9-1 margin but lack the 14 votes needed to override a veto. There was no appetite in the upper chamber to take up the vetoed legislation again.

Senate Bill 99 would have revised Nevada’s sex offender registration requirements for juveniles, giving judges more discretion to decide if registration and community notification was necessary for young offenders. Sandoval vetoed it because it inadvertently also removed a provision prohibiting sex offenders from being within 500 feet of school or area frequented by children.

The governor also vetoed bills allowing more taxicabs and limousines; limiting product liability lawsuits and punitive damages; and allowing Ely to ask voters if the city should be dissolved.

Sandoval also vetoed two bills that originated in the Assembly, which voted on the opening day of the 2017 session not to take action on them.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.