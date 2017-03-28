Nevada Senate OKs bill to ban heli-hunting

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Senate gave unanimous support Tuesday to a bill outlawing the use of helicopters to fly hunters to remote locations to shoot big game.

Senate Bill 370 makes it illegal to transport hunters, their gear or animals from an airport or heliport unless the facility was established by a government agency and is accessible by a public road.

Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, said the bill closes a loophole that arose when a heli-skiing operator in northeast Nevada’s Ruby Mountains inquired about using remote heliports to ferry hunters.

The heliports were established by Elko County and are used in winter to drop off backcountry skiers.

Goicoechea said adding the requirement that government landing areas must be accessible by a public road will prevent hunting flights into remote regions where big game herds tend to be found.

There was no opposition to the bill, which now goes to the Assembly.

