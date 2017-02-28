Nevada students could test out of subjects under proposed bill

A student who can show mastery of a lower-level subject — like, say, Algebra 1 — through a test or other assessment could advance to the next level under a “competency-based education” pilot program introduced Monday in a Nevada Assembly education committee.

Assembly Bill 110 was introduced by Brian Mitchell, the director of Gov. Brian Sandoval’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.

Districts that opt into the pilot program would award students credit once they demonstrate their knowledge through some type of assessment. In traditional education settings, students are awarded credits based on passing the course.

A task force was created in the 2015 legislative session to explore competency based education in Nevada. More than 40 states allow credits to be awarded through a competency-based model, according to the task force report.

Districts and schools interested in the pilot program, if it passes, would apply for the program and work with the state Department of Education to implement it.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.