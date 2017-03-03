Nevada treasurer requests audit of governor’s economic development office

CARSON CITY — Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz has formally requested an audit of the governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Schwartz announced his request on Friday. He initially asked about an audit at the Feb. 22 meeting of the state’s Executive Branch Audit Committee, on which he is a member.

GOED has played a key role in using incentives to lure major companies like Faraday Future and Tesla.

“The audit will look into job creation data, amount of money invested in the state by everyone involved with the projects, the process that GOED used to qualify the project, and the rationale for what related documentation is deemed ‘confidential,’ Schwartz said in a statement. “It is my hope that this audit provides greater transparency for these large scale projects.”

Schwartz said he wants results of the audit presented by August.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has said he has no objections to an audit, and noted that GOED also has submitted public reports and data available elsewhere, including to lawmakers.

