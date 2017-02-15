Nevada treasurer’s office kicks off unclaimed property auction

CARSON CITY — It’s too late for Valentine’s Day, but you can shop for next year’s gift at the state treasurer office’s second annual online auction of unclaimed property.

Among the items up for bid are rare coins, gold jewelry and diamond rings.

The auction, held through www.tntauction.com, opened Monday and closes Feb. 22.

This year’s auction lots include collectible U.S. and foreign currency, pearl necklaces, postage stamps, sports trading cards and more.

The items up for bid come from abandoned safe deposit boxes, the contents of which, after a three-year dormancy period, must be turned over to Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Division.

Once delivered, the property is held for a minimum of one year, and a maximum of two years, and advertised in newspapers around the state prior to being eligible for auction.

“Last year’s online auction was a major success,” said Mark Ciavola, deputy treasurer for unclaimed property. “I’m confident collectors of all types will find some exciting items to add to their collections.”

Once sold, the Unclaimed Property office continues to hold the value generated from each property for the original owner or their heirs until claimed.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.