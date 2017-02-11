Nevada Youth Legislature submits bill to require instruction on consequences of crimes

CARSON CITY — A bill sponsored by Nevada Youth Legislature requiring instruction in high school on the legal consequences of crimes involving such things as sexual conduct has been formally introduced as Senate Bill 108.

The measure was chosen by youth legislators as their priority for the 2017 Legislature. Youth legislators serve two-year terms and are authorized to sponsor one bill during each regular legislative session.

Criminal law pertaining to crimes that frequently involve youth under the age of 18 would be taught in required American government classes.

Topics would include crimes of sexual assault, statutory sexual seduction, sexting, domestic violence, stalking and destruction of property, as well as those associated with alcohol and substance abuse.

Besides legal consequences, course work under the proposal would stress personal responsibility and information to assist victims and witnesses of such crimes.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Education. Youth legislators will present the bill on April 11, when the 2017 Legislature recognizes Nevada Youth Legislature Day.