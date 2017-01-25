Nevadans with disabilities will save money under ABLE act

CARSON CITY — A new program kicks off in Nevada on Thursday designed to help people with disabilities help meet personal expenses.

The Achieving a Better Life Experience, or ABLE ACT, allows a person with a disability to open a special tax-advantage account to help them with specific expenses. Family members and friends can contribute to the accounts, which do not count against Supplemental Security Income or other program income limitations.

The program, passed by Congress in 2014, is open to Nevadans on the basis of disability or blindness under the SSI program or under Social Security disability, retirement and survivors program.

To qualify, a disability must have occurred before age 26.

Money in an ABLE account can be used for education, housing, transportation, health care, assistive technology, help getting and keeping work, or other approved expenses

Nevada’s program is administered by the state treasurer’s office. The Nevada Division of Aging and Disability Services will provide education and outreach about the program.

“We are very excited to bring this opportunity to Nevada families,” State Treasurer Dan Schwartz said in a statement.

Money in the accounts will be invested.

“The increased value of these assets … will be exempt from the means-tested Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income programs,” Schwartz said.

More information regarding the ABLE Act is available on the Division of Aging and Disability Service website at http://adsd.nv.gov/Programs/Physical/ABLE/ABLE, or by calling 888-729-0571.

