No ethics complaint filed against Nevada Assemblywoman Bilbray-Axelrod

CARSON CITY — Assemblyman Jim Wheeler indicated Friday he is not ready to file an ethics complaint against his colleague in the Nevada Legislature, Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod.

Wheeler, R-Gardnerville, had raised concerns about Bilbray-Axelrod, D-Las Vegas, after the Review-Journal reported she was a registered foreign agent for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The registration was required to work as a subcontractor for a Washington, D.C.-based public relations firm that lobbies on behalf of Saudi Arabia against a federal law that allows families of terrorism victims, including those of 9/11, to sue nations for terrorist attacks.

“I will not be filing an ethics complaint at this time,” Wheeler said Friday.

Bilbray-Axelrod last week announced she had resigned from her consulting job at Organized Karma, a Las Vegas firm with other employees who are registered foreign agents. In her statement last week, Bilbray-Axelrod said she had been on unpaid leave during the session and was focused on her constituents.

Bilbray-Axelrod was unavailable for comment Friday.

