No evidence of voter fraud in Nevada, election official says

CARSON CITY — Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Wednesday said her office is unaware of any evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

“There is no evidence of voters illegally casting ballots at the most recent election in Nevada,” Cegavske, a Republican, said in a statement.

“The secretary of state’s office is aware of attempted fraud related to voter registration in Nevada; however, with the help of local election officials, we were able to investigate and make one arrest.”

She said other investigations are ongoing and encouraged anyone with evidence of voter fraud to file a complaint with her office.

Trump claimed millions of people voted illegally in the November election, and on Wednesday called for an investigation into voter fraud.

The National Association of Secretaries of State in a statement also said it was not aware of any evidence supporting Trump’s voter fraud claims, but added it is “open to learning more about the administration’s concerns.”

