North Las Vegas assemblywoman’s bill would end Achievement School District

A bill to kill the controversial charter school district established in the last legislative session was introduced Tuesday.

The bill by Assemblywoman Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, would repeal the Achievement School District, a program set to convert struggling traditional schools into charters.

Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, said in January that he intends to file a similar bill in the Senate. Denis argued the program may be unnecessary. Clark County is undergoing a state-mandated reorganization aimed at improving student achievement, another initiative passed in the 2015 session.

A federal raid on one of the charter operators poised to take part in the achievement district last month put a temporary halt on the 2017-18 rollout of the program. As a result, no traditional public schools in the state will become charters under the program until at least the 2018-19 school year.

Futuro Academy will open as a charter near Cambiero Elementary and Agassi Prep will convert into a Democracy Prep school as part of the program.

