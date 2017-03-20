Opponents of ESAs protest outside Nevada Capitol ahead of expected bill introduction

CARSON CITY — As a bill revising a program to give parents state funds to educate their children in private schools, including religious schools, was expected to be introduced in the Legislature on Monday, opponents rallied outside the Legislative Building.

The Education Savings Account bill coming from Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, is not expected to make many major changes to the measure passed by Republican lawmakers in 2015. The 2015 measure was not funded due to a decision by the Nevada Supreme Court that found the funding mechanism unconstitutional.

Gov. Brian Sandoval has included $60 million in his 2017-19 budget to fund the Education Savings Account program, which would give parents $5,200 to help pay for a private school education.

Several dozen critics of the program rallied with supportive lawmakers, calling the ESA program a “voucher scheme” that will divert tax dollars away from public schools.

Nevada’s scarce public funds should be used to make targeted investments in the public schools that serve the vast majority of Nevada’s 460,000 students, said the newly formed coalition comprised of Educate Nevada Now, the Nevada State Education Association, the ACLU of Nevada and Battle Born Progress.

Democrats uniformly opposed the ESA program in 2015, and they now control both houses of the Legislature.

Hammond is not expected to propose any income limits on who can apply for the ESA funding. The $60 million sought by Sandoval will not be enough to cover the more than 8,000 parents who have signed up under the 2015 bill. The limited funding is expected to be awarded on a first come, first served, basis.

