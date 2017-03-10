Public marijuana usage stirs debate in Nevada Senate

The push to legalize public marijuana consumption won’t go through the Nevada Legislature without hefty opposition from the usual suspects.

The Senate judiciary committee heard arguments for Senate Bill 236 for the first time Thursday. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, would give local governments the authority to permit businesses or events to allow public marijuana consumption. State law only allows for marijuana to be consumed in a private residence.

Should the bill pass, Nevada would join only the city of Denver in allowing for social marijuana use. Denver voters approved a similar measure last November.

Segerblom said the bill’s focus is to let tourists partake in Nevada’s new industry.

Brannon Zimbleman, CEO for marijuana tourism company The Travel Joint, said Nevada is the No. 2 search for people looking at marijuana destinations.

FAMILIAR FOES

The opposition to SB 236 came from the many of the same sectors that fought Question 2, the Nevada ballot measure that legalized cannabis possession and sales last year.

Public safety advocates argued that the bill would lead to more people driving stoned. Representatives from the Metropolitan Police Department and Washoe County’s Sheriff’s office called the bill’s language too broad. They also questioned why such a bill is being considered when the regulations for recreational marijuana sales are not set.

“I think it’s somewhat getting the cart before the horse,” said Chuck Callaway, Metro’s director of intergovernmental affairs.

Recreational sales are expected to begin July 1, and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, said working on legislation to guide local governments while the state crafts sales regulations makes the most sense to him. Once sales start, he said, counties and cities would have the power to decide about public consumption from the beginning.

CONCERN ABOUT THE FEDS

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, asked what the plan is if the Trump administration cracks down on recreational marijuana. The White House has hinted at the possibility in recent weeks.

Roberson noted the millions of dollars that will likely be invested into the various aspects of the industry, including growing, producing and selling the product, and wondered what happens to those people if the industry gets shut down.

“I just think we all ought to have our eyes wide open here,” Roberson said.

Ford argued that those in the industry knew the risk of basing their businesses on a product that is federally illegal. And if the federal government shifts away from letting states regulate marijuana, it would be up to those in the industry deal with the new guidelines, he said.

The committee took no immediate action on the bill.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.