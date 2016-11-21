Recount planned this week in tight Washoe County Assembly race

CARSON CITY — A Republican Assembly incumbent who lost a squeaker of a race in Northern Nevada on Election Day is getting a recount.

The votes cast for Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, R-Sparks, and Skip Daly, D-Sparks, in the District 31 race will be recounted this week at her request by Washoe County Registrar of Voters Luanne Cutler.

Daly, who served the district before losing in 2014 to Dickman, apparently recaptured the seat in the 2016 vote.

Daly won with 50.06 of the vote to Dickman’s 49.94. The difference amounts to 38 votes out of more than 30,000 ballots cast. The district has a Republican voter registration edge.

Daly was part of a “blue wave” of Democratic voters who gave control of the Legislature back to Democrats after they lost control of both houses in 2014. Dickman was one of seven GOP incumbents who lost reelection on Nov. 8.

A change in the outcome would not give Republicans the majority. Democrats now have a 27-15 edge in the 42-member Assembly.

