Republicans look to revive gun, voter ID bills as 2017 Nevada Legislature begins

Two bills from the 2015 Nevada Legislature that relate to voter identification and firearms on school properties have been revived for the 2017 session.

Voter ID was a priority for Republicans in the 2015 session, as party members said stricter laws would strengthen the integrity of elections. Several lawmakers, as well as Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, supported the proposal, but a GOP-controlled Legislature made little headway in that session.

Senators James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, and Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, helped lead that push in 2015.

They have teamed up in this session — which began Monday — to file Senate Bill 100.

The bill would require county clerks to establish a system where voters could choose to make showing their photo identification a requirement before voting. Voters would have the option to opt-in and opt-out of that system.

SB 100 allows for more wiggle room than the 2015 voter ID bill, which would have required all voters to show photo ID at the ballot box. It never made it out of committee hearings.

Two other Republican senators, Michael Roberson and Heidi Gansert, are also sponsors to the bill.

Senate Bill 102, which is solely sponsored by Settelmeyer, is nearly identical to a bill proposed by Assemblyman John Hambrick in 2015. Like SB 169, that bill did not make it out of committee hearings in 2015.

Carrying or possessing a gun on any type of school property is a gross misdemeanor in Nevada. SB 102 would allow for people to have guns in their cars on the property of Nevada System of Higher Education, private or public school or a child daycare facility, if certain provisions were met.

The bill would allow guns in vehicles on school properties as long as the vehicle is occupied, locked or the weapon is in a locked container.

Both bills were scheduled read on the Senate floor Monday and referred to committees.

