‘Road map’ for future could become Nevada high school requirement

Nevada high school students would start creating a post-high school “road map” as early as ninth grade, under a program proposed to the Assembly education committee.

As part of an annually required meeting with school counselors, students would be offered the option to create a road map, according to Assembly Bill 117.

The student would identify their college or career goal and the counselor would help lay out the steps to get there.

“We, in my opinion, sometimes don’t always address at an individual basis the objectives or goals of a student. We tend to have a blanket approach and a blanket statement that we feed to our students on how to graduate,” Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, said when introducing the bill.

Each year, the counselor would make sure the student is on track with their goals, and help the student change course if needed.

The committee took no action on the bill.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.