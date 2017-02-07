Roberson requests several bills likely to spark hot debate in Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY — Nevada Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson has requested a slew of bills likely to generate heated debate in this legislative session.

Among those requested by the Henderson Republican include parental notification before a minor can obtain an abortion, taking state control over some public lands and implementing a hybrid retirement system for public workers.

The bills have not been drafted by legislative legal staff, so exact language is unknown.

Whether his measures will pass is questionable, with Democrats controlling both the Senate and Assembly. In the upper chamber, Democrats hold an 11-9-1 majority. Democrats have a solid 27-15 majority in the Assembly.

“I know we’re in the minority and we cannot control the agenda, but these are important policy bills,” Roberson said.

“I believe in these bills and I believe in these policies.”

A parental notification bill introduced in 2015 cleared the Assembly along party lines but died in a Senate committee.

Roberson also wants to adopt a report completed three years ago calling for the transfer of some federally controlled public lands to the state.

The Nevada Land Management Task Force report issued in 2014 said the state would benefit from transferring some federal lands to state control, though opponents disputed the findings and said Nevada could not afford to manage additional lands transferred from the federal government.

Roberson also wants to take up revamping the state retirement system for public workers. One bill request would create a “hybrid” defined-benefit and defined-contribution program for new employees.

The minority may also revive a bill from the 2013 session backed by then-Democratic Secretary of State Ross Miller to update Nevada’s election system by having electronic poll books to include photos.

Another election-related measure would require the secretary of state’s office to compare driver authorization cards obtained by people who lack legal status with voter registration rolls to ensure they are not registered to vote.

Roberson also is sponsoring legislation for The Right to Earn a Living Act, a measure considered elsewhere around the country to abolish regulations — other than those protect health and safety — that impede a person’s ability to pursue their livelihood.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.