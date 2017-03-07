Sandoval: No decision on whether he will sign DMV voter registration bill

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval said Tuesday he has not decided if he’ll sign an initiative to automatically submit voter registration applications when people conduct certain transactions at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Automatic Voter Registration Initiative, or IP1, was approved Monday on a party-line vote in the Assembly. A Senate committee will vote on it Wednesday before sending it to the Senate floor, where passage is expected.

The measure would amend Nevada law to require the Department of Motor Vehicles to automatically transmit information to the secretary of state’s office and county clerks to register people who obtain, renew or change an address on a driver’s license or identification card.

People would have to opt out by checking a box indicating they do not want to register.

It would take effect Jan. 1, unless the two-term Republican governor vetoes it. In that case, it would likely go to voters in 2018 because Democrats lack the majorities to override a veto.

Sandoval said he is “reviewing” the measure. He also said his administration has been working for months to address concerns raised by the American Civil Liberties Union about the voter registration process at DMV offices.

He said Tuesday an announcement on a resolution with the ACLU was “imminent,” suggesting that agreement might satisfy the provisions of IP1.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.