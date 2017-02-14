Sandoval takes wait-and-see approach to working with Democrats

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday refused to speculate on what he might do if the Democratic- controlled Nevada Legislature finalizes a budget without funding for Education Savings Accounts.

“I have to see what happens,” he said. “This has to develop. There are so many possible outcomes or approaches that it really would be premature and unwise for me to be absolute about what I’m going to do.”

Senate Republicans have said they won’t vote for a budget unless the controversial program is part of the spending plan. Sandoval has proposed spending $60 million to give eligible parents $5,100 to send their children to private schools, including religious schools.

While Democrats control both houses of the Legislature, they don’t have enough votes to override a veto.

“A lot of statements are made early on in a legislative session,” Sandoval said. “There is going to be positioning in the early part of the session.”

Sandoval said he has had positive meetings with the leadership of both parties.

As to the rapid pace of the session after only nine days, he said: “Anytime they move with a sense of urgency is a good thing.”

